Prisma Health, Habitat for Humanity partner in Midlands home-building blitz

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health said Thursday, Nov. 10 a home-building blitz is coming to the Midlands.

Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity said they’re partnering for a record-breaking home-building spree. Nine homes will be constructed across five counties. Communities in the partnership building are in Clemson, Greenville, Seneca, Sumter, and West Columbia.

The nine sites are in varying stages of construction. Thursday’s event follows the debut of the partnership in Feb. The volunteer effort comes after Prisma Health provided grant funding totaling $80,300 in support of Habitat for Humanity South Carolina for multiple projects across the Upstate and Midlands.

Clarence Sevillian, Prisma Health executive vice president, and the chief operating officer said, “The Prisma Health family is thrilled to continue this collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in support of building healthy communities. Last winter we were so inspired by meeting and working alongside the families achieving their dream of home ownership.”

