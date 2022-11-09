SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Prisma Health, Habitat for Humanity partner in Midlands home-building blitz

Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health sign(Chris Joseph)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health said Thursday, Nov. 10 a home-building blitz is coming to the Midlands.

Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity said they’re partnering for a record-breaking home-building spree. Nine homes will be constructed across five counties. Communities in the partnership building are in Clemson, Greenville, Seneca, Sumter, and West Columbia.

The nine sites are in varying stages of construction. Thursday’s event follows the debut of the partnership in Feb. The volunteer effort comes after Prisma Health provided grant funding totaling $80,300 in support of Habitat for Humanity South Carolina for multiple projects across the Upstate and Midlands.

Clarence Sevillian, Prisma Health executive vice president, and the chief operating officer said, “The Prisma Health family is thrilled to continue this collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in support of building healthy communities. Last winter we were so inspired by meeting and working alongside the families achieving their dream of home ownership.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

Latest News

Senate GOP Leader Shane Massey after House members don’t show up for the conference committee:...
SC abortion bill dead, legislators fail to reach compromise
construction redevelopment generic
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
File photo of money
Mobile Crisis services to expand in SC communities after multi-million federal grant
Colie Dawkins
Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide