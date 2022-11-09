ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road.

Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed.

According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on the ground also.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

During the process of putting out the fire, one lane of Old Edisto Drive was blocked to traffic for use of a hydrant.

The home was determined by officials to be vacant and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire (Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.