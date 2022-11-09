SkyView
Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire
Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road.

Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed.

According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on the ground also.

Firefighters were able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

During the process of putting out the fire, one lane of Old Edisto Drive was blocked to traffic for use of a hydrant.

The home was determined by officials to be vacant and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

