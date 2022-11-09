SkyView
Mobile Crisis services to expand in SC communities after multi-million federal grant

File photo of money
File photo of money(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is expanding its Mobile Crisis programs in ten SC counties.

The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration made the $3 million award as part of funding for Community Crisis Response Partnerships. The award is $750,000 annually for four years.

SCDMH said it will use the money to add peer support specialists to co-respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis and provide follow-up. The counties receiving the expansion of services include Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda counties.

Additionally, one law enforcement agency in each of the counties will receive funding for tables and data plans to assist in providing telehealth services. This will expand law enforcement options to include mental health professionals when responding to incidents involving a mental health component.

Mobile Crisis is a program created by SCDMH to provide assistance for emergency psychiatric screening and assessment. SCDMH said the program goals include providing access to care for individuals during a mental health crisis and reducing hospitalization and emergency department visits.

