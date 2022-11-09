Midlands election night tie leads to recount, potential for weeks of additional elections

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Saluda is facing the potential for multiple additional elections in the coming weeks after a tie for leadership of the town.

The race for Mayor ended in a tie Tuesday night. The results posted on SC Votes show the three-way race ended with Wayne Bryan receiving 126 votes, Amelia Herlong receiving 242 votes, and Miliken Matthews receiving 242 votes.

Matthews also ran for the City Council Ward 1 race. He was unopposed in that race.

WIS reached out to the town and was told a recount is underway Wednesday. If a tie is confirmed a runoff election will be scheduled for next week.

If Matthews wins the race for mayor then a separate election will need to be scheduled for the city council position later in Nov. or Dec.

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn more.

