SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands election night tie leads to recount, potential for weeks of additional elections

"I Voted" sticker FILE PHOTO
"I Voted" sticker FILE PHOTO(WVIR)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Saluda is facing the potential for multiple additional elections in the coming weeks after a tie for leadership of the town.

The race for Mayor ended in a tie Tuesday night. The results posted on SC Votes show the three-way race ended with Wayne Bryan receiving 126 votes, Amelia Herlong receiving 242 votes, and Miliken Matthews receiving 242 votes.

Matthews also ran for the City Council Ward 1 race. He was unopposed in that race.

WIS reached out to the town and was told a recount is underway Wednesday. If a tie is confirmed a runoff election will be scheduled for next week.

If Matthews wins the race for mayor then a separate election will need to be scheduled for the city council position later in Nov. or Dec.

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

Latest News

Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gamecocks build momentum from Vanderbilt victory, head to Florida to tackle Gators
SCDVA and Harvest Hope are teaming up for an Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans.
SCDVA and Harvest Hope team up for Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
File Graphic
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
American Red Cross logo
Annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle to return for 38th year