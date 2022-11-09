SkyView
Heather Bauer issues victory statement in House District 75 race

Heather Bauer issued a statement Wednesday morning.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Heather Bauer (D) issued a victory statement in the race for House District 75.

At the time of writing the Associated Press has not declared the race but the results stand at 7480 votes for Bauer and 7,263 votes for incumbent Kirkman Finlay (R). The AP estimates 98% of the votes have been counted.

Finlay has held the seat for 10 years.

Bauer credited her campaign message focusing in on abortion rights and Finlay’s voting recording in support of H.5399 which would advance abortion restrictions.

Wednesday morning lawmakers will meet to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill.

She said, “Voters have sent a clear message in this race. If you take our rights we will take your job.”

Bauer also said, “I want to thank Rep. Finlay for a spirited race and for his service to our state over the last decade. I wish him and his family the very best.”

