SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

GOP holds on to SC State Superintendent of Education office with Weaver win

Ellen Weaver
Ellen Weaver(Provided by campaign)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will be South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education.

For much of the evening, Weaver and Democratic nominee Lisa Elli were within one point of each other as the early returns came in.

Weaver says leadership and management experience are necessary for the state superintendent. Weaver also recently completed course requirements to receive her Master’s degree from Bob Jones University. A Master’s degree is a requirement for the state superintendent job she hadn’t satisfied before running.

The Republican candidate vowed to raise teacher pay, get parents more involved in education, and keep what she calls political indoctrination out of South Carolina classrooms.

Weaver is also a big supporter of school choice and voucher programs, giving families public dollars to send their kids to private schools, and says she’ll increase transparency for how public education money is spent.

Previously, Weaver served as the chair of the state’s Education Oversight Committee and heads the conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute. She has never been a teacher.

Republicans have held this office for over a decade. The last time a Democrat won this race or any statewide race in South Carolina was 16 years ago.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

Latest News

File Graphic
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
American Red Cross logo
Annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle to return for 38th year
Heather Bauer issued a statement Wednesday morning.
Heather Bauer issues victory statement in House District 75 race
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 9, 2022