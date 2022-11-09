SkyView
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.

RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers.

