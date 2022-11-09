SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks fall to Florida, 38-6

Gamecocks against Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov.12, 2022.
Gamecocks against Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov.12, 2022.(Gamecocks Football Twitter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC Gamecocks hit the road for a second week in a row to head to Florida.

The game against the Florida Gators on Nov. 12 began at 4 p.m. at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

The Gamecocks entered into the game bowl-eligible after bouncing back from a stinging home loss to Missouri into a victory against Vanderbilt. Last week’s win brings their season record to 6-3, 3-3 SEC.

2022 marks the 129th season for USC in intercollegiate football and Saturday is the 43rd time the teams have met on the field. The first meeting between the Gamecocks and the Gators was in 1911.

The Gators hold the all-time series lead of 29-10-3 over USC. The last 12 games have been an even split between the teams after USC broke Florida’s domination streak between 1964 to 2009. The Gamecocks picked up only one victory in that time period against the Gators.

HALFTIME SCORE:

GAMECOCKS: 6, GATORS: 24

FINAL SCORE:

GAMECOCKS: 6, GATORS: 38

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Few showers tonight, then much cooler weather
File photo
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
The remains of the 14 soldiers were removed over a period of eight weeks.
Remains of soldiers excavated at Revolutionary War battleground in Camden
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning after Nicole hit the Midlands.
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning
Micah Brown was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2018 Whispering Pines double...
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder

Latest News

Carolina never backed down from the fight. And the game began to change with under seven...
Carter’s bucket lifts South Carolina over Clemson 60-58
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shoots between Maryland's Faith Masonius, left, and Abby Meyers...
No. 1 South Carolina eases past No. 17 Maryland 81-56
A football lies on the field before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Syracuse...
Clemson wins game against Louisville, 31 - 16
Milaysia Fulwiley makes her college decision
State’s top high school hoops player signs with Gamecocks’ women’s basketball