Gamecocks build momentum from Vanderbilt victory, head to Florida to tackle Gators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC Gamecocks are hitting the road for a second week in a row to head to Florida.

The game against the Florida Gators is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. in the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

The Gamecocks enter into the game bowl-eligible after bouncing back from a stinging home loss to Missouri into a victory against Vanderbilt. Last week’s win brings their season record to 6-3, 3-3 SEC.

2022 marks the 129th season for USC in intercollegiate football and Saturday will be the 43rd time the teams have met on the field. The first meeting between the Gamecocks and the Gators was in 1911.

The Gators hold the all-time series lead of 29-10-3 over USC. The last 12 games have been an even split between the teams after USC broke Florida’s domination streak between 1964 to 2009. The Gamecocks picked up only one victory in that time period against the Gators.

