Soda City Live: Forty-Seventh Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forty-Seventh annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is one of the most popular indoor fine art and craft festivals in the state.

It will take place at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds from Nov. 11 through 13.

Attendees will find custom pieces from all over that will provide unique options for Christmas gifts and decor. Click here for more information.

