FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical showers will arrive Thursday and continue Friday and some areas could see as much as three inches of rain.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Dry weather expected but clouds will increase and winds will pick up this afternoon.

Lake Wind Advisory today until 7PM for wind gust up to 25mph

Rain arrives Midday Thursday and continues into Friday.

FIRST ALERT - Thursday & Friday for rain and wind from Topical Storm Nicole

Clearing is expected late Friday night, expect dry weather for the weekend

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today you will notice changing weather conditions as the winds begin to pick up (Lake Wind Advisory until 7PM) and the clouds increase across the area.

Rain will start to move over the region on Thursday as Nicole moves closer

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Thursday and Friday as the tropical low will move up the East Coast over top the Midlands producing tropical downpours and soaking rains throughout the day. This could lead to areas of heavy rain for the Veterans Day Parades in the area

Tropical Storm Nicole is getting better organized in the Atlantic with winds up to 70 mph.

Nicole is projected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane with winds near 80 mph as it makes landfall along the East Coast of Florida early Thursday morning.

The system will then weaken and ride up the East Coast over top the Midlands on Friday. This is when we could see our strongest winds gusts up to 40 mph.

In total most of the Midlands will receive 1-2 inches of rain, with isolated communities picking up close to 3 inches. All this rain could produce some flooding concern in the typical low-lying areas.

Friday night a strong cold front will push Nicole and the showers out into the Atlantic setting up a sunny but cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday will still be mild in the lower 70s but Sunday might not make it out of the 50s as Fall-like weather returns to the Midlands.

The cooler, fall-like temperatures look to stick around for much of next week with highs only in the 50s

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds increase, cooler with increasing winds. Highs only in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Tropical showers arrive during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rounds of tropical showers with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Sunny but much cooler with highs only in the 50s.

