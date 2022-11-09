SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Showers ending this evening with drier weather for the weekend

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The rain will finally come to an end this evening as the remnants of Nicole continue to lift to the North and away from the Midlands. Then sunshine and drier weather arrives for the weekend, along with some cooler temperatures on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Rain is moving out tonight with mild temperatures in the 60s.
  • Partly cloudy and warm on Saturday with highs in the middle 70s.
  • Turning much cooler on Sunday with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.
  • Fall-like temperatures continue for most of next week with highs in the 50s.
  • Next chance for showers returns Tuesday afternoon/evening.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The rain will finally move out of the Midlands this evening with the clouds gradually beginning to clear out overnight. Otherwise it will be a damp and mild night with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures in the middle 70s.

A weak cold front will then swing through the region Saturday night which could produce a few sprinkles or drizzles across the Midlands.

Behind this front much cooler air will move over the area as temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday afternoon under bright sunny skies.

Waking up Monday morning we could have some patchy frost on the car windows as lows dip down into the mid 30s.

It will be another cool afternoon Monday with highs in the middle 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will start to build back over the region Tuesday as our next low pressure system heads our way leading to scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon/evening.

The rain should move out of the region by Wednesday morning and we will have clearing skies throughout the day but the below average temperatures continue with highs only in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Showers moving out with clouds lingering. Mild with lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the middle 70s.

Sunday: Sunny but much cooler with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures only in the middle 50s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and still cool with highs in the upper 50s.

