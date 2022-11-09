SkyView
Ellis declines to speak Tuesday night, campaign says it will issue a statement in the morning

Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.(WIS News 10)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - - Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis declined to give any comment Tuesday evening after results showed her trailing GOP candidate Ellen Weaver.

Her campaign told journalists a statement would be issued Wednesday morning.

The results have not been finalized, but at the time of this writing, Ellis trailed Weaver by 12 percentage points (54.5 to 43.8).

It’s unclear if Ellis plans to concede or take different actions.

Weaver has faced scrutiny over the circumstances of her master’s degree, which was earned during the campaign in an expedited timeframe . The degree is a requirement for the position.

WIS asked Ellis about a possible challenge over the master’s degree earlier in the evening.

“I think first and foremost we’re hoping that it doesn’t come to that, and I come out with a victory and so we don’t have to worry about it. I think moving forward we just have to look at the options to see what is best for the leadership of South Carolina, and that may look like litigation, but it just really depends,” she said.

It’s unclear if Ellis has any plans to pursue litigation on the issue.

During the campaign, Ellis ran on her credentials as a teacher and activist.

She found SC for Ed, an advocacy group which has pushed for higher teacher pay and improved working conditions.

RELATED COVERAGE

Ellis was also an outspoken opponent of school choice vouchers, arguing they pull financial resources from public schools. Additionally, she argued for increased funding for public schooling and pushed for infrastructure solutions for school safety.

