Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

38-year-old Charles Kenneth Meador is being charged after leading deputies on a pursuit.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

“Meador initiated a pursuit when he failed to stop for the deputy’s blue lights,” according to Sheriff Koon.

Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving, and driving under suspension, according to detention center records.

“A deputy saw Meador driving fast on 378 near Kaminer Mill Court,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “According to the deputy’s radar, Meador was going 97 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone before he sped up and started passing people in the median.”

According to Sheriff Koon, Meador led pursuing deputies onto Augusta Highway. During the pursuit, other deputies were able to put down a tire deflation device which brought the pursuit to an end.

After detaining the suspect, deputies found the car driven was stolen in Lexington and the tags on the car were stolen in Irmo.

Deputies arrested Meador at the scene and took him to the Lexington County Detention Center. He is currently still being held there while he awaits a bond hearing.

No one was injured in the pursuit, according to Koon.

