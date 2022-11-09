SkyView
Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole

Columbia Veterans Day Parade 2022
Columbia Veterans Day Parade 2022(City of Columbia)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday.

The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”

An announcement on parade plans is planned for Thursday, Nov. 10, by noon.

Wednesday morning Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the Bahamas and evacuations were issued in Florida. It is forecast to bring rain and strong winds to the Midlands by Friday.

