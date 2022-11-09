SkyView
Annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle to return for 38th year

American Red Cross logo(American Red Cross)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - USC is calling on students, faculty, and fans to win the 38th annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle.

The blood drive competition between the Gamecocks and the Tigers is held yearly in the week before the Palmetto Bowl. This year it is scheduled to kick off on Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov 18 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code GAMECOCKS. Organizers said since 1984 the blood drive has provided 120,000 units of blood to support cancer patients, transplant surgery, and other medical needs.

In 2021 the Clemson Tigers won the competition and were presented with a trophy in Columbia. The winning school will be acknowledged this year at the Carolina-Clemson game on Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Donors at USC will receive a commemorative long sleeve T-shirt and a $10 e-gift card while supplies last.

Donation locations include:

  • Thomas Cooper Library (Monday – Friday 11 am – 6 pm) 1322 Greene St. Columbia, SC 29208
  • Russell House (Monday – Friday 10 am – 7 pm) 1400 Greene St. Columbia, SC 29208
  • USC Honors Hall (Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 5 pm) 1215 Blossom St. Columbia, SC 29208

