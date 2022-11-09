Aflac donates $100K to Good Samaritan Clinic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Aflac donated a $100,000 CareGrant to the Good Samaritan Clinic to support its mission of making healthcare more accessible to underserved communities.

Data revealed by the Aflac Care Index states South Carolina was among 11 states identified as having the most medical debt exposure. 64% of individuals reported savings less than or equal to their out-of-pocket maximum.

As a part of its mission, the Good Samaritan Clinic installed a commemorative park bench in Columbia Canal at Riverfront Park.

In attendance was Councilman Howard Duvall to deliver welcoming remarks and participate in the ribbon cutting of the park bench.

Nov 9, 2022 - CareGrant Park Bench installation, Columbia, SC. (John David Helms | John D. Helms)

