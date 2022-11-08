Soda City Live: This Saturday you can honor a fallen veteran through soccer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday, you have the opportunity to honor a veteran who had been killed in the line of duty by attending the first Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament and Fundraiser.

Deputy Ryan Rawl was a first lieutenant in the South Carolina National Guard. On June 20, 2012, while deployed in Afghanistan, Ryan was killed in action.

Diane Rawl was Ryan’s mom. Deputy Thomas Browne is the head of the Ryan Rawl Memorial Tournament and Fundraiser. He’s with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Community Action Team. Together, they’re honoring Ryan Rawl with an upcoming soccer tournament and fundraiser.

They came on WIS-TV’s Soda City Live to invite viewers to their Saturday, Nov. 12 event which will begin at 9 a.m., rain or shine. This is the inaugural Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament and Fundraiser.

It will be at the Garners Ferry Sports Complex at 8620 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins. Diane and Deputy Browne are hoping to engage citizens and provide an atmosphere that is fun for children and adults alike.

The event will be free to the public and will feature kid’s activities, food trucks, live music, and more. They are honoring Ryan Rawl for the sacrifice he made for this country and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department during his time as a deputy.

