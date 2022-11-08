COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - ROAN Media Group is a local organization that aims to give back to the community with service and mentorship.

The organization will be hosting its second annual adult prom at the Columbia Museum of Art on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will go towards a local nonprofit helping young women.

The theme for this year is “Masquerade” and the event will recognize local community leaders as well as the best-dressed Prom King and Queen.

Tickets are $40 per person and $75 for Couples. Event tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite by clicking the link here.

Soda City Live: Local organization hosting adult prom to benefit nonprofit

