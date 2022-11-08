SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: City of Columbia to host workshop at art center for winter solstice parade

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting two one-day workshops at the Columbia Arts Center.

Pieces from one of the activities will be featured in this year’s winter solstice parade.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Angell was detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane, officials say.
Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision.
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
Blythewood woman charged for preparing a false tax return.
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors filing for Chapter 11...
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

Latest News

Soda City Live: Upcoming shows for broadway in Columbia
Soda City Live: Celebrate the holiday’s with Broadway in Columbia
Soda City Live: South Carolina adult prom
Soda City Live: Local organization hosting adult prom to benefit nonprofit
Deputy Ryan Rawl was a first lieutenant in the South Carolina National Guard.
Soda City Live: This Saturday you can honor a fallen veteran through soccer
The play will run from Nov. 11 to the 13th
Soda City Live: Local Stage Play aims to share inspirational Message