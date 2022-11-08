Soda City Live: Celebrate the holiday’s with Broadway in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - ‘Tis the Season for holiday classics on Broadway and you don’t have to travel far to get in the spirit of Christmas.

Broadway in Columbia will have two shows this month that you and your family can check out just in time for the holidays.

Elf will run from Tuesday, Nov. 8 until Wednesday, Nov. 9. Later this month the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas will be showing.

For tickets and showtimes, click here.

