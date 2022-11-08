Rival motorcycle group shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been charged in a shooting that left one person dead in Lexington County on Oct. 8.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the shooting took place on South Lake Dr at Interstate 20. The victim, Timothy Brock, was shot multiple times while riding a motorcycle. Koon said, “The co-defendants approached him at a high rate of speed, fired shots, and fled the scene.”

RELATED COVERAGE

Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

Koon shared that a security video showed the four men in the area prior to the shooting. Koon said, “The four suspects and Brock are from rival motorcycle groups.”

Members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, the Chapin Police Department, and the Lexington Police Department arrested the suspects at different locations in the Midlands Tuesday morning.

Koon said SLED, the Secret Service and U.S. Marshals assisted in locating the men. All four have been transported to the Lexington County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.