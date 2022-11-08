SkyView
One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators

One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officials say deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a victim was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.

RCSD is asking anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at CrimeSC.com.

