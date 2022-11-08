SkyView
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline

A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer shows Subtropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to cross the Bahamas late Tuesday.(CIRA/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline.

Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center say that with “Nicole’s structure beginning to take on more tropical characteristics, strengthening is likely” later Tuesday.

A range of warnings and watches remain in place throughout the region.

Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas starting later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday night or Thursday.

Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September.

The hurricane center says Nicole’s exact path remains uncertain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

