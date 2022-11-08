SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

More charges brought before adults accused of locking child in dog kennel

Detectives say the child was locked in the kennel overnight.
(Left to right) Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr, 30-year-old Sarah Starr and...
(Left to right) Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr, 30-year-old Sarah Starr and 56-year-old Shelley Barnes.(Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More charges have been brought against three people Davidson County deputies say were involved in locking a 9-year-old boy in a dog kennel.

The child was found Oct. 19 after an anonymous caller told deputies a child was locked in a dog kennel overnight at a home in Lexington.

[Deputies: 9-year-old found locked in dog kennel]

According to the sheriff, the boy was shivering and was unable to speak until he could be warmed up. He was placed in a patrol car until EMS arrived.

Deputies say two other children were found inside the home, and another two who lived there were found at school.

All five children were placed in protective custody.

Jonathan and Sarah Starr were identified as the 9-year-old’s father and stepmother, and Shelley Barnes as Sarah’s aunt and the homeowner.

Detectives testified before a grand jury on Nov. 7 and received 19 true bills of indictment against the three adults.

The new charges for the adults are as follows:

Shelley Lucille Barnes

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)
  • Misdemeanor child abuse Assault on a child < 12; negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury
  • Felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury

Jonathan Scott Starr

  • Felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury (two counts)
  • Felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury

Sarah Lynette Starr

  • Felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious mental/emotional injury (six counts)
  • Felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury (three counts)
  • Felony negligent child abuse serious mental/emotional injury
  • Misdemeanor child abuse

The Starrs’ bonds were increased from $100,000 to $1 million each.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Angell was detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane, officials say.
Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane
Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision.
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
Blythewood woman charged for preparing a false tax return.
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors filing for Chapter 11...
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- We are tracking Tropical Storm Nicole.
South Carolina HBCUs awarded $20 million for next generation of STEM leaders
South Carolina HBCUs awarded $20 million for next generation of STEM leaders
One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators
One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators
Incumbent Governor McMaster is fighting to lead the state to its fullest potential with...
Election Day ballot features hotly contested gubernatorial race