‘Fusion voting’: How SC candidates appear under more than one party

South Carolina election vote
South Carolina election vote(MGN)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Have you noticed any candidates listed on your ballot twice, but under different parties?

It’s ok. It’s called “fusion voting.”

A candidate may be nominated by more than one political party. If so, the candidate is listed once for each party by which they are nominated.

When this happens, candidates are sometimes referred to as “fusion candidates.”

All votes for “fusion candidates” go to the candidate.

Proponents maintain that fusion voting increases the influence of minor parties, enabling voters to voice their support for minor party platforms without sacrificing their ability to impact the election of candidates. Opponents argue that fusion voting gives disproportionate power to minor parties, as major party candidates vie for their endorsements,” according to Ballotpedia.

Fusion voting is often associated with minor political parties.

This election will be the last time fusion voting will be allowed in South Carolina.

