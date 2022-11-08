Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting.

Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.

Muldrow is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Burglary - First Degree, Attempted Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Handgun by a Person under the Age of 18, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.

On Oct. 5, 2018, Dashawn T. Muldrow and Dominic McDaniel are accused of planning to burglarize a male and female victim’s home on Waverly St. Investigators said once they entered the home the men fought with the male victim before shooting the woman fatally. The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified her as Cherrelle Renee Evans.

McDaniel was arrested on Oct. 25, 2018, and served two years at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He was transferred to the Lee Correctional Institution to serve a 25-year sentence for Voluntary Manslaughter. He is not eligible for parole.

Muldrow is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Two men arrested in connection to deadly Waverly Place shooting

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.