COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Dry weather expected today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s

Rain moves in late Thursday and continues into Friday.

FIRST ALERT - Friday for rain and wind from Subtropical storm Nicole

Clearing is expected late Friday night, expect dry weather for the weekend

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Enjoy partly sunny conditions Tuesday and Wednesday as daytime highs reach the upper 60 and low 70s.

Clouds start to move back over the region on Thursday as the tropical low (Nicole) begins to move over Florida sending us some extra moisture.

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Friday as the tropical low will move up the East Coast over top the Midlands producing tropical downpours and soaking rains throughout the day. This could lead to areas of heavy rain for the Veterans Day Parades in the area

Friday night a stronger cold front looks to dive down out of Canada pushing Nicole and moisture out over the Atlantic setting up a sunny but cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday will only top out near 70 while Sunday might not make it out of the 50s as Fall-like weather returns to the Midlands.

Additionally, daytime highs will stay in the 50s for most of the workweek.

In the tropics, We are the closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, this system will likely head towards Florida by Wednesday and bring a good soaking rain to the Midlands on Friday.

The hurricane center is also monitoring an area of storms to the east of Bermuda that has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days but this system should stay out over the open Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Election Day: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Highs only in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with some showers late in the day, rain chance 50% Highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Tropical showers, Rain Chance 90% with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler with temperatures near 70.

