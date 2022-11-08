FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical showers likely Thursday and Friday here in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Weather days have been issued for Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole will send us rounds of tropical showers and gusty winds both days which could lead to minor flooding concerns here in the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.

Clouds start to move over the Midlands Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT- Thursday and Friday for soaking rains and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Clearing is expected late Friday night leading to a sunny and cooler weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

After a beautiful Election Day we will have mainly clear skies and cooler temperatures tonight as lows drop into the middle 40s with a little bit of a breeze out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday should be another dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and a little on the cooler side as highs only top out in the upper 60s with breezy Northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

First Alert Weather days have been issued for Thursday and Friday as we will experience rounds of tropical showers slide over the Midlands from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Right now Tropical Storm Nicole is getting better organized in the Atlantic with winds up to 60 mph.

Nicole is projected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane with winds near 80 mph as it makes landfall along the East Coast of Florida early Thursday morning.

The system will then weaken and ride up the East Coast over top the Midlands on Friday. This is when we could see our strongest winds gusts up to 40 mph.

In total most of the Midlands will receive 1-2 inches of rain, with isolated communities picking up close to 3 inches. All this rain could produce some flooding concern in the typical low lying areas.

Friday night a strong cold front will push Nicole and the showers out into the Atlantic setting up a sunny but cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday will still be mild in the lower 70s but Sunday might not make it out of the 50s as Fall-like weather returns to the Midlands.

The cooler, fall-like temperatures look to stick around for much of next week with highs only in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Highs only in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Tropical showers arrive during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rounds of tropical showers with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Sunny but much cooler with highs only in the 50s.

