Families Helping Families 2022: Goal to help 4,000 families across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families is returning for the 32nd year of helping the Midlands during the holiday season.

Every year the initiative connects families with needed supplies, gifts, clothes, and other essentials during Christmas. This year’s goal is to help 4,000 families.

Families are referred through social service organizations and schools.

For more information about donating, sponsoring, and how to volunteer, click the link here or call 803-779-4875.

