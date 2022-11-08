SkyView
Election Day ballot features hotly contested gubernatorial race

Incumbent Governor McMaster is fighting to lead the state to its fullest potential with traditional conservative values, while Cunningham is fighting for more freedoms in the state.(WIS News 10)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The key race on today’s ballot is the hotly contested gubernatorial race featuring current Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham.

McMaster is fighting to lead the state to its fullest potential with traditional conservative values, while Cunningham is fighting for more freedoms in the state.

McMaster was sworn in as governor in January 2017 following then-Governor Nikki Haley’s appointment as US Ambassador to the United Nations. McMaster was then elected to a full term as governor in November 2018.

If he wins today’s gubernatorial race, he will be the longest-standing governor in the state’s history.

Brandon Charochak, spokesman for the McMaster-Evette campaign says they can’t wait to see the turnout Tuesday.

“Over the last six years, Governor McMaster has ushered in a new era of economic prosperity in South Carolina. He has made bold investments in our state’s infrastructure, has signed the largest income tax cut in state history, and fought for significant pay raises for our teachers and law enforcement,” Charochak says.

In 2018, Joe Cunningham became the first Democrat to be elected to South Carolina’s First Congressional District in over 40 years.

Cunningham says he’s looking to put people over politics bringing South Carolina out of the past and into the future.

“We’re wanting to allow people to keep more money in their pocket by eliminating the state income tax, allow women the freedom to control their own bodies, legalize marijuana and sports betting and take that tax revenue and pay our teachers more and fix our roads. With all due respect to Governor McMaster, he’s had almost half a century to get done whatever it is he wants to get done and it’s time for new leadership,” Cunningham says.

The polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state.

To find a polling place near you click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

