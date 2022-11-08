DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Voters across South Carolina are headed to the polls Tuesday and WIS has the latest developments.
PRIOR ELECTION COVERAGE
- McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting
- Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
- In days before election, Cunningham pledges bipartisan cabinet if elected SC governor
- EXPLAINER: What is the proposed Sumter County Capital Penny Sales Tax?
- Richland County election officials on “high-alert” ahead of midterms, preparing for possible voter intimidation & threats
- SC superintendent of education candidates meet for only debate less than a week before Election Day
- The COMET to offer free rides during Tuesday’s election
