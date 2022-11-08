DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Voters across South Carolina are headed to the polls Tuesday and WIS has the latest developments.

Are you looking for election results? Click the link here.

The Associated Press has an interactive map that can be viewed at the link here.

Want to know what you need to vote, and where to go? We have election resources here.

PRIOR ELECTION COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.