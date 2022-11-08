CPD arrests teen suspect in deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a teen suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting.

CPD said Sharquis K. O’Neal, 18, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Investigators said the arrest comes in connection to a shooting on Nov. 3 involving a 20-year-old on Sycamore Ave. CPD said the victim and the suspect were friends.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators have arrested 18-yr-old Sharquis K. O'Neal w/Murder & Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime in connection w/the isolated shooting of his 20-year-old friend on 11/3 on Sycamore Avenue. O'Neal is en route to jail. pic.twitter.com/5Q0gPODCTH — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 8, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.