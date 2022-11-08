SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CPD arrests teen suspect in deadly shooting

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a teen suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting.

CPD said Sharquis K. O’Neal, 18, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Investigators said the arrest comes in connection to a shooting on Nov. 3 involving a 20-year-old on Sycamore Ave. CPD said the victim and the suspect were friends.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Angell was detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane, officials say.
Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane
Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision.
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
Blythewood woman charged for preparing a false tax return.
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors filing for Chapter 11...
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle group shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
Dashawn Muldrow (left) Dominic McDaniel (right)
Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- We are tracking Tropical Storm Nicole
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- We are tracking Tropical Storm Nicole
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical showers likely Thursday and Friday here in the Midlands