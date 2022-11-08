2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week.

Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.

One of the dogs, Moose, was shot through his chest cavity. According to officials, his wounds were treated, and he is on medication to prevent infection and pain. They added that the older dog is lucky the buckshot didn’t do more internal damage.

During their treatment, they discovered that Moose also has heartworms. If everything looks good during his next visit to the vet, he will begin treatment for his heartworms.

The other dog, Cash, was shot through the leg and actively bleeding when he was brought in. The young dog is currently being treated with pain medication and heavy antibiotics as they determine whether he will need to have surgery.

You can visit the Humane Society’s Facebook to see updates they post on Cash and Moose or visit their website to learn more about their work.

