Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred around 7 p.m. roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Smyrna Road when it struck a Chevrolet SUV, which was pulling out of a private drive, on the driver’s side.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital but later died of injuries sustained in the collision.

The incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

