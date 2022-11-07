SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
The collision occurred around 7 p.m. roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred around 7 p.m. roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Smyrna Road when it struck a Chevrolet SUV, which was pulling out of a private drive, on the driver’s side.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital but later died of injuries sustained in the collision.

The incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game...
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks
RCSD searching for men who committed random acts of violence
RCSD searching for men who committed random acts of violence

Latest News

Blythewood woman charged for preparing a false tax return.
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-We are looking ahead to tropical showers for the last day of the workweek
Gamecocks Women’s Soccer wins SEC championship
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game...
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks