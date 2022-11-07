SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Twitter suspends Kathy Griffin for Elon Musk joke

Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.
Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kathy Griffin was kicked off Twitter after she impersonated Elon Musk, the new owner of the social media platform.

Griffin was among the high-profile users who changed their names on their own verified accounts over the weekend to impersonate musk.

Others who also did that include comedian Sarah Silverman and actress Valerie Bertinelli.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.
Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.(Twitter)

They said they wanted to raise awareness of potential flaws with Musk’s new plan for verifying accounts.

Twitter said it plans to roll out an $8 per month subscription to keep “blue checks.”

Critics of this plan said it could allow people to pay that fee and have fake accounts under someone else’s name.

For his part, Musk mocked Griffin and her Twitter ban by saying Griffin was “suspended for impersonating a comedian.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
Blythewood woman charged for preparing a false tax return.
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
David Lee Angell was detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane, officials say.
Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane

Latest News

A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
Families Helping Families 2022: Goal to help 4,000 families across the Midlands
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, was on fire Monday morning.
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter’s pared-down staff struggles with misinformation
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430