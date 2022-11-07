SkyView
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

United States legal documents focused on Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.(FuzzMartin | Getty Images)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays.

Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.

Gissing North America is a subsidiary of a Chinese automotive supplier. The company manufactured interior acoustic and cargo management systems.

The company filed for bankruptcy on August 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

