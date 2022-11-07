Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays.

Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.

Gissing North America is a subsidiary of a Chinese automotive supplier. The company manufactured interior acoustic and cargo management systems.

The company filed for bankruptcy on August 8, 2022.

