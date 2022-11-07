SkyView
Soda City Live: Soda City Jeep Club hosting Toys for Tots drive

Soda City WIS logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local jeep club is teaming up with the United States Marines Guard to host a Toys for Tots drive.

Toys from the drive will help to bring a smile to a child for Christmas.

Gently used toys, brand new toys and even monetary donations can be made at the official drive Tuesday, November 15th at 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Craft Brewing Company 520 Green Street Columbia.

For more information email KStepp4677@gmail.com

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

