Soda City Live: New exhibit at the Relic Room Museum for veterans
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of Veterans Day, the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum are putting the final touches on a big new exhibit that’s been years in the making. It’s A War With No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War, 1965-1973.

The display will open this Friday on Veterans Day. And there to welcome you will be the executive director of the museum, Allen Roberson, the former curator of history at the Relic Room, and current consultant, Fritz Hamer. They joined Soda City Live with details of the exhibit that is taking shape in preparation for the opening on November 11.

The display will take up the entire 2,500 square feet of the cistern gallery, a beautifully unique space with brick walls and arched ceilings which hasn’t been used in years.

The space will be transformed into environments experienced by those who fought in that conflict. Visitors will pass through thick jungle foliage, pass through the thick foliage, encounter soldiers wading through a rice paddy, and enter the wreckage of a street in Hue during the Tet Offensive.

There’s so much to the display that the museum has a special new website devoted just to this exhibit. Go to www.scinvietnam.com

Tickets for A War with No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War range in price from free to $6. The South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum are at 301 Gervais Street in downtown Columbia. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And it’s open the first Sunday of the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

