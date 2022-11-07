Soda City Live: Local Stage Play aims to share inspirational Message

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Walking on Water productions will be unveiling its newest stage play entitled “The world you left behind.” The inspirational stage play is a story of secrets and forgiveness and is heading to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College beginning Friday, November 11th.

Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $50 for VIP.

The show is not recommended for children, there will also be a pre-show performance.

For showtimes and tickets, click here.

The production will run from Nov. 11 to the 13th at the Harbison Theatre. (Harbison Theatre)

