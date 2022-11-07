Soda City Live: Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is making history this year, one with their amazing football team that finished the season undefeated and again with their Marching Tiger Band of Distinction who will be headed to the big apple for this years Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

If you would like to donate towards the trip click here, https://www.benedict.edu/give/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.