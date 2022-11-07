SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC gas prices climb 3.5 cents over past week

Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.93 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 7.1 cents lower than a month ago and 9.2 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.93 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Nationally the average price per gallon rose 6.2 cents last week, averaging $3.78 as of Monday morning. The national average is down 11.5 from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for diesel also rose last week, climbing 3.4 cents and bringing the average to $5.32 per gallon.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week. The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game...
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks
RCSD searching for men who committed random acts of violence
RCSD searching for men who committed random acts of violence

Latest News

Kershaw County Coroner Davis West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision.
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
Angell has been detained after a contested bond hearing in federal court in Columbia.
Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane
Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors filing for Chapter 11...
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
Benedict College marching band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
Benedict College marching band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade