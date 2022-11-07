SkyView
RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

Hayden Rhodes, 15
Hayden Rhodes, 15(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen.

RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court.

Anyone with information about her location is being asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

