RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen.

RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court.

Anyone with information about her location is being asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

