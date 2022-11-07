SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lt. Governor candidate Jessica Ethridge wins national endorsements

Jessica Ethridge candidate for SC Lieutenant Governor (L)
Jessica Ethridge candidate for SC Lieutenant Governor (L)(Provided by campaign)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representatives for Jessica Ethridge’s campaign for Lieutenant Governor say she’s been endorsed by Dr. Jo Jorgensen, a 2020 Presidential candidate, and Spike Cohen, a 2020 candidate for Vice President.

Campaign representatives say Jorgensen finished third in the popular vote in 2020 with 1.9 million votes.

Representatives say Cohen has 192,000 followers on Facebook and 140,000 on Twitter.

They say he’s a vocal opponent of civil asset forfeiture and a supporter of cannabis decriminalization, which are both important to to Ethridge

Campaign representatives for Ethridge say their candidate has been active in the liberty movement for nearly a decade, and a member of the South Carolina Libertarian Party since 2019.

They say she’s served as a state representative to two national conventions, as the Greenville County party Secretary and the State Committee 2nd Vice Chair.

Jessica Ethridge shares the ticket with Dr. Bruce Reeved, candidate for governor.

The Libertarian Reeves-Ethridge campaign runs against Republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, as well as Democratic candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey.

Midterm Elections are Tuesday, November 8th.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game...
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks
RCSD searching for men who committed random acts of violence
RCSD searching for men who committed random acts of violence

Latest News

On day five of the McMaster-Evette tour around the state, Gov. Henry McMaster's re-election...
McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting
Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on...
Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
Former Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham
In days before election, Cunningham pledges bipartisan cabinet if elected SC governor
Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
Money generic
EXPLAINER: What is the proposed Sumter County Capital Penny Sales Tax?