FIRST ALERT WEATHER-We are looking ahead to tropical showers for the last day of the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

This is the last day with highs in the low 80s

There is a slight chance of a stray shower today

Dry weather expected Tue-Wed

We are watching Subtropical Storm Nicole, which may bring rain to the area to end the week

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure will continue in the area today and bring in our last day with highs in the low 80s which is close to the record high of 84 which was set in 2017. There is a weak front in the area today and it may produce a stray shower late in the day across the northern Midlands.

Partly sunny conditions Tuesday and Wednesday as daytime highs reach the upper 60 and low 70s.

wis (wis)

Clouds start to move back over the region on Thursday as the tropical low begins to move over Florida sending us some extra moisture.

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Friday as the tropical low will move up the East Coast over top the Midlands producing tropical downpours and soaking rains throughout the day. This could lead to areas of heavy rain for the Veterans Day Parades in the area

wis (wis)

Friday night a stronger cold front looks to dive down out of Canada pushing the tropical low and moisture out over the Atlantic setting up a sunny but cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday will only top out in the upper 60s to near 70 while Sunday might not make it out of the 50s as Fall-like weather returns to the Midlands.

In the tropic, We are the closely monitoring Subtropical storm Nicole, this system will likely head towards Florida by the Wednesday or Thursday and bring a good soaking rain to the Midlands on Friday.

wis (wis)

The hurricane center is also monitoring an area of storms to the east of Bermuda that has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days but this system should stay out over the open Atlantic.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy with near record highs in the low to mid 80s. A few stray showers are possible.

Election Day: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Highs only in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with some showers late in the day, rain chance 20% Highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Tropical showers, Rain Chance 80% with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.