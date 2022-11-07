Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner Davis West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision.

The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was 50-year-old Randy Carter of Elgin. Carter was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A female passenger on the motorcycle (51-year-old Tami Brown of Lexington County) was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

