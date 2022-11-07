SkyView
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision

Kershaw County Coroner Davis West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision.
Kershaw County Coroner Davis West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision.(Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner Davis West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision.

The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was 50-year-old Randy Carter of Elgin. Carter was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RELATED STORY: Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County

A female passenger on the motorcycle (51-year-old Tami Brown of Lexington County) was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

