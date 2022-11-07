SkyView
Columbia Police overnight standoff ends with man arrested, remains behind bars

Devon M. Franklin was arrested after overnight standoff with Columbia Police Department.
Devon M. Franklin was arrested after overnight standoff with Columbia Police Department.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin after a multiple-hour standoff on Friday, Nov. 4 with officers.

The standoff started on Nov. 3 when authorities received reports of a man with a suspected gun.

Franklin is charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and, one count of presenting a firearm at a person.

RELATED STORY: CPD arrests barricaded man after overnight standoff

Additional charges of breach of peace of person in a high and aggravated nature and possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana have been added to Franklin’s case.

Currently, he is housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he remains in jail on a $150K bond.

