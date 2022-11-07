Columbia Police overnight standoff ends with man arrested, remains behind bars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin after a multiple-hour standoff on Friday, Nov. 4 with officers.

The standoff started on Nov. 3 when authorities received reports of a man with a suspected gun.

Franklin is charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and, one count of presenting a firearm at a person.

Additional charges of breach of peace of person in a high and aggravated nature and possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana have been added to Franklin’s case.

Currently, he is housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he remains in jail on a $150K bond.

The man who pointed a gun at relatives & refused to surrender to #ColumbiaPDSC in Wood Creek Farms remains in jail on a $150K bond. Devon Franklin is also charged w/Possession of Cocaine & Possession w/Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Prohibited from going to neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/vG2314ZJBz — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 7, 2022

