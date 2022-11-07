Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was detained at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after he attempted to take stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, and pepper spray on a plane.

David Lee Angell was charged with knowingly and willfully entering an airport area in violation of security requirements.

During a court hearing, an FBI special agent testified that Angell was stopped at TSA for screening prior to attempting to board a plane at CAE Airport.

TSA agents say during the screening, his carry-on baggage alerted agents of prohibited items.

During a search throughout the carry-on, officials found three smoke grenades, one set of plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons, two knives, and two cans of pepper spray.

Angell has been detained after a contested bond hearing in federal court in Columbia.

As a result of the federal charge, Angell could face up to a maximum term of imprisonment of one year.

