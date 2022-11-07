SkyView
Colonial Life Arena celebrates 20 years with golden ticket

By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Colonial Life Arena is going to be celebrating 20 years on Nov. 22.

As a part of the celebration, the arena encourages fans to sign up for the Treasure Hunt Escape Room for a chance to win the golden ticket.

This ticket will give fans two tickets to every ticketed event for a year.

Teams of two will be selected by local Alpha Media stations HOT 103.9/93.9 and LIVE 93.5. The teams will get the chance to participate in a themed adventure to find clues and solve puzzles of a lost treasure which includes the golden ticket.

Participants must register by Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11:59 P.M. Participating teams will be selected and notified on Nov. 14; the challenge will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Colonial Life Arena.

Fans can join in on the celebration by submitting their favorite memories for a chance to win a pair of tickets to an event of their choice. Memories must be submitted by Nov. 30 at 11:59 P.M.

