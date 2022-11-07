Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for assisting in preparing a false state Sales Tax return.

According to officials, Bridgette Frederick was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in 2019.

Officials say Frederick filed a sales tax return for her husband’s funeral home in June 2019 and reported no sales for the first quarter of the year.

An arrest warrant states she helped her husband evade approximately $2,156 in Sales Tax.

The warrant also suggested she knew for those months, the funeral home did make sales which amounted to about $26,948.

Authorities say Frederick faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and the possibility of a fine of $500.

She is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.